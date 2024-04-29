Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 321 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Marco Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 7,110.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 385,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 24,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $41.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

