Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 116,627 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.08% of Marathon Petroleum worth $43,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,787,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 39,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 1,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $197.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $221.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.77.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

