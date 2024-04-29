Magnus Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059,409 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after purchasing an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,764 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,589,000 after purchasing an additional 126,963 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

USMV opened at $80.93 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.48. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.59.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

