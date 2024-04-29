Magnus Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOOV. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 6,477.8% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 642,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,507,000 after buying an additional 632,555 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,911,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 301.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 48,859 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after purchasing an additional 36,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,022.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,000 after purchasing an additional 34,397 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $174.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.37 and its 200 day moving average is $166.19. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.37 and a 1 year high of $180.98.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

