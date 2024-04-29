Magnus Financial Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $262,183,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,932,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5,985.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 557,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,993,000 after purchasing an additional 548,206 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,208,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $150.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.74. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

