Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 2,240 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 959,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 56,469 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 275,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 89,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $9.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

