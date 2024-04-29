Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 129 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 216.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $873.98, for a total value of $4,369,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,326,319.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,027 shares of company stock worth $29,655,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Argus started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $949.85.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SMCI opened at $850.75 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.71 and a 52 week high of $1,229.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $948.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $568.53.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

