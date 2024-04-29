Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $80.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40. The firm has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

