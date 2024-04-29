Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 8,663 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,663 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 13,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GAB stock opened at $5.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.56 and a 12 month high of $5.88.
In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
