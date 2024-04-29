Magnus Financial Group LLC Acquires 420 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $503.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $514.86 and its 200 day moving average is $483.99. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $374.52 and a 12 month high of $536.63. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

