Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $395.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $546.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LULU. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $555.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective (down previously from $540.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.57.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $364.70 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $45.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.16.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $800,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $27,605,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

