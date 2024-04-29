Little House Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,569 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.6% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 340,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,369,000 after buying an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 807,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 157.6% in the third quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:GLW opened at $31.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.76, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total value of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares in the company, valued at $7,155,042.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

