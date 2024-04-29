Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Comcast by 0.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,019,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,040,522,000 after buying an additional 141,874 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,170,191 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,603,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,374 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,118,600 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $670,359,000 after purchasing an additional 685,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,692,327 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $644,258,000 after purchasing an additional 329,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Comcast by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,432,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $501,312,000 after purchasing an additional 581,163 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Comcast Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $38.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a 200 day moving average of $42.55. The company has a market cap of $153.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.