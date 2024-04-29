Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 529 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $50.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.93. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $53.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.52%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

