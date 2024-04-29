Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 275,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 213,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 17,276 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 112,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 85.7% during the third quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 6,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 102.8% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $210.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.71 and a 52 week high of $214.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.29.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,844,111.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald J. Smith sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.56, for a total transaction of $65,326.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,448.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.21.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

