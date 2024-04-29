Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,631,000 after buying an additional 1,083,420 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 144.3% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 926,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,665,000 after purchasing an additional 546,969 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,600,000 after buying an additional 497,916 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 41.5% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,592,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,923,000 after buying an additional 467,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 23.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,179,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,651,000 after purchasing an additional 224,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total transaction of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total transaction of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,501 shares of company stock valued at $10,141,126. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $95.30 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $103.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.36%.

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.81.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

