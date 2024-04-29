Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $726,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 347,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 326,448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,654,000 after buying an additional 181,811 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after buying an additional 147,143 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 356,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,308,000 after buying an additional 142,878 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4,881.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 127,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 125,166 shares during the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $164.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.50 and a 200-day moving average of $163.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.05%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

