Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $405,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,254 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a 200-day moving average of $34.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 129.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENB

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.