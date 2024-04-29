Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,042 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

NYSE:CAG opened at $31.08 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.16 and a one year high of $38.73.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

