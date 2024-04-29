LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Short Interest Down 16.7% in April

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the March 31st total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of LeddarTech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LeddarTech stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 104,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 2.38% of LeddarTech as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Get LeddarTech alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LDTC shares. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on LeddarTech in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on LeddarTech in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LeddarTech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LDTC traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,612. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. LeddarTech has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $11.20.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LeddarTech will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LeddarTech

(Get Free Report)

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeddarTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeddarTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.