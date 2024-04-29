Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Holdings Lifted by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 190,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Stock Up 0.9 %

Laureate Education stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 205,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 686,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day moving average is $13.59. Laureate Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Laureate Education had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $409.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

