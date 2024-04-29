Landmark Bancorp (LARK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.14 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 15.70%.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

LARK opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.43 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33.

Landmark Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.79%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LARK. TheStreet raised Landmark Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

