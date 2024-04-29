Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $960.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $935.00 to $960.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley upgraded Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $870.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lam Research from $950.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $950.85.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $925.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $943.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $811.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $493.42 and a 1-year high of $1,007.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.99 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares in the company, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.41, for a total transaction of $5,073,255.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,380,648.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,029 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,414,111,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 76,165.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after buying an additional 317,611 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1,125.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,984,000 after acquiring an additional 314,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lam Research by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,386,000 after acquiring an additional 159,815 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Lam Research by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 301,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,702,000 after acquiring an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

