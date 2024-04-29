Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 76,165.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,099,000 after purchasing an additional 317,611 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,125.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 342,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,984,000 after buying an additional 314,224 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 10.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,642,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,386,000 after buying an additional 159,815 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 106.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 301,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,702,000 after buying an additional 155,240 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lam Research by 9.7% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,705,000 after acquiring an additional 134,558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $925.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $943.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $811.51. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $493.42 and a 12-month high of $1,007.39. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 45.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 29.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $930.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $950.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $857,330.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,541 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,168.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total value of $628,903.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $857,330.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,246,168.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,029 shares of company stock worth $6,559,489. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

