Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Kraken Robotics Stock Down 0.7 %
OTCMKTS KRKNF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.75. 522,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,951. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.
Kraken Robotics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kraken Robotics
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- onsemi: The Rebound is ON for This Chip Stock
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.