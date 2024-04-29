Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,500 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the March 31st total of 109,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Kraken Robotics Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS KRKNF traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.75. 522,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,951. Kraken Robotics has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

