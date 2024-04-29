Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.18

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.18 and last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 1380520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHG. StockNews.com raised Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Koninklijke Philips Trading Up 36.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.96, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.94.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

