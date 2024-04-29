KOK (KOK) Price Down 25.1% Over Last Week

KOK (KOK) traded down 27.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. During the last week, KOK has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KOK token can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $285,554.44 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011298 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001387 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,821.00 or 1.00056534 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00012255 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00012532 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000083 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00103009 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00369909 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $231,420.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

