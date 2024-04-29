Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $425.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $555.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $434.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.33.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Down 17.3 %

NYSE KNSL opened at $374.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.89. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $297.33 and a one year high of $548.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.17. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $372.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kinsale Capital Group

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total value of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $2,094,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,972 shares in the company, valued at $159,199,255.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $1,048,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,090,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,127,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 694,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,435,000 after buying an additional 92,496 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $196,358,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 154.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 326,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,362,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 25.4% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 311,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,543,000 after buying an additional 63,141 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

