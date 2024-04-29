Kemper (KMPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Kemper to post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. On average, analysts expect Kemper to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KMPR stock opened at $57.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Kemper has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $64.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMPR shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

