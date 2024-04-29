JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,727 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned approximately 0.45% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 433,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,363,000 after acquiring an additional 32,888 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 187,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 28,030 shares during the last quarter.

JCPB stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.41. 379,147 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

