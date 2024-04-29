JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN) Shares Acquired by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBIN. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000.

BATS BBIN opened at $58.69 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.14 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.82.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

