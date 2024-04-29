Jonestrading Reiterates Hold Rating for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Jonestrading in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.60 target price on the stock. Jonestrading’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.87.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of DCPH stock traded up $10.56 on Monday, hitting $25.21. 35,773,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 0.39. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $25.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.35.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 119.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.44%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 70.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

