Jet Protocol (JET) One Day Trading Volume Tops $134,719.86

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $3.06 million and approximately $134,719.86 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008464 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011295 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,515.60 or 0.99992781 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00012186 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000082 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00104112 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

JET is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00179978 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $135,306.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

