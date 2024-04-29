Jefferies Financial Group Raises SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target to $61.00

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,477. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 11.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

