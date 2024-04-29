Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Short Interest Up 73.2% in April

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,450,000 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the March 31st total of 2,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares in the company, valued at $114,074.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,199.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brennan A. Hughes sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total value of $58,473.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,074.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,133 shares of company stock worth $2,172,459 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 26,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JHG. StockNews.com raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $31.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.94. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $568.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

