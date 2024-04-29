iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

DVY opened at $119.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

