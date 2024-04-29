iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Position Lifted by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 17,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IWM stock opened at $198.36 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.47 and a 200-day moving average of $191.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.