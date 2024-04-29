iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $78.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,410,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,976,992. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.53.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.