iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.36. The stock had a trading volume of 6,963,533 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.41. The company has a market cap of $112.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

