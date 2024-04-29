iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

IBB opened at $126.49 on Monday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.