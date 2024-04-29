Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Shares Sold by Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,181,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1,474.5% in the third quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 363,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after buying an additional 340,453 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,716,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,321,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.15. 14,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 272,220. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average is $80.14. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $67.69 and a one year high of $88.63.

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

