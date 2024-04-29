Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 103,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,487,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $5,683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $433.24 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $315.11 and a 52 week high of $449.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.68.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

