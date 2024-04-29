Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCWGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, an increase of 63.6% from the March 31st total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 133,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSCW. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.67 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0806 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

