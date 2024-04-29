Internet Computer Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.19 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $13.36 or 0.00021401 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $6.19 billion and approximately $127.05 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00053573 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00006672 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 518,086,742 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,219,517 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

