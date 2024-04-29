Intellectus Partners LLC Takes Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 39.7% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management increased its holdings in Hershey by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at $369,681.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.83, for a total transaction of $278,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,196,824.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total value of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,681.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,453 shares of company stock valued at $665,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

HSY stock opened at $186.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $178.82 and a 1 year high of $276.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, March 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.78.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

