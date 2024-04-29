Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 168 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Intellectus Partners LLC decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,232 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 56.5% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 493 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX stock opened at $96.36 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.65.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

