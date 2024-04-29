Intellectus Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viasat by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,897,337 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $219,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417,316 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 696.1% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 121,311 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 106,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 6.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Viasat by 68.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,133,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,923,000 after purchasing an additional 458,959 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the third quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $16.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.64. Viasat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.85). Viasat had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Viasat from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.17.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

