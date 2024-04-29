Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter worth about $5,705,241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $423,780,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $400,079,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $422,884,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,525,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 23,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total value of $3,632,182.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,847,871.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock worth $17,022,387. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

NYSE:FI opened at $155.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $159.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Fiserv from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.33.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

