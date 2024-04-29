Intellectus Partners LLC Has $422,000 Stock Position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLKN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in MillerKnoll during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 52,066.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in MillerKnoll by 1,117.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded MillerKnoll from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

NASDAQ MLKN opened at $25.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $31.33.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $872.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.55 million. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

