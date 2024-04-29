Intellectus Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Intellectus Partners LLC lessened its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 849.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000.

Get Global X Silver Miners ETF alerts:

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SIL stock opened at $31.95 on Monday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.45.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.